NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $7.50. During the last week, NIX has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $95,367.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.02068993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.28 or 0.03383180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00598276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00689364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00074918 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00024568 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00490428 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015182 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

