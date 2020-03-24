NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of NMI worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $17,197,000. Boston Partners increased its position in NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NMI by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after buying an additional 259,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $2,768,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NMI by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 81,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Compass Point raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.