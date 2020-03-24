NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post $201.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.52 million and the highest is $202.60 million. NN posted sales of $213.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $834.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.61 million to $845.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $871.98 million, with estimates ranging from $858.90 million to $881.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNBR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. NN has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NN by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NN by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

