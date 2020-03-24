Noir Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $464,123.24 and $812.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,299,410 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

