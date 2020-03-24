Noked Israel Ltd Acquires New Shares in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. CIM Commercial Trust comprises about 2.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.82% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 69,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,479. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 246.93% and a return on equity of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.