Noked Israel Ltd Makes New Investment in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. G Willi-Food International comprises about 1.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of G Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G Willi-Food International by 17,149.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of G Willi-Food International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.25. G Willi-Food International Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

