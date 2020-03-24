Noked Israel Ltd Purchases Shares of 204,800 Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 204,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Camtek makes up about 2.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.56% of Camtek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Camtek by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

CAMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 241,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,480. Camtek LTD. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. Camtek’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camtek LTD. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Camtek from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.