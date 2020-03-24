Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,460 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 169.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

