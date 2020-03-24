Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

Northern Trust stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $0. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

