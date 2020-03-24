Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.30.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.27. 394,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.