Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 91 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 70 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 94.83.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

