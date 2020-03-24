NPCoin Price Up 18.4% This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $15,941.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000703 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00081233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.