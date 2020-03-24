Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.13 Million

Analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce sales of $354.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $361.70 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $450.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,825,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

