NuBits Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $458,820.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.02633802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00183865 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

