Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0004

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bitrue, Upbit and Bitbns. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.04050819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00065192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037534 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Bitbns, BITBOX, WazirX, Koinex, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

