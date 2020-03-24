Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.41 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Numeraire has a market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 143.3% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $12.89 or 0.00191841 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.02649057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00183350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,358,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

