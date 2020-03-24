NuShares Price Up 78.2% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. NuShares has a market cap of $522,220.85 and $14.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018848 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005891 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

