Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

