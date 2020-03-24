Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 79,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,532. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

