NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.75% of NVIDIA worth $1,082,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $34.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,775,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average of $222.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

