NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

NVDA stock traded up $28.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,055,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815,516. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.56. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

