Nxt (NXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Poloniex, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. Nxt has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013880 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005920 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

