Obyte Price Tops $14.91 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $14.91 or 0.00226732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $4,161.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

