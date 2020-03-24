OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $88.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $90.81 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $360.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $368.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $370.90 million, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $382.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 22,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $520,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

