Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 304.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673,811 shares during the quarter. Euronav makes up 4.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 1.61% of Euronav worth $44,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,303. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EURN. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

