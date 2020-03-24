Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys 26,709 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 2.5% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.14.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $37.62 on Tuesday, hitting $419.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.32 and a 200 day moving average of $470.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

