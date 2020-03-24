Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Shares of 10,200 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.87.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $15.16 on Tuesday, hitting $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 753,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,520. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $225.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

