Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Shares of DIS traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,473,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,255,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.