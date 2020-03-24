Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $46.28 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,371 shares during the period. Sony makes up 4.6% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.05% of Sony worth $46,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. 2,281,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,498. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

