Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Lowers Position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its stake in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. Cadiz comprises approximately 0.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 2.64% of Cadiz worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 169,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,547. Cadiz Inc has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDZI. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

