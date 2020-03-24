Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,447,984 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,447,984 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,000. UBS Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 170,502 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 436.4% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 118,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 134.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

