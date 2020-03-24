Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 40,000 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 308,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 191,059 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $7,403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,321. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

