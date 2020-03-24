Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 208,760 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 4.3% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,486,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174,623. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

