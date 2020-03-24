Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $37.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,940.10. 7,122,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,842.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

