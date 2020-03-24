Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 58,152 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,152 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia accounts for 1.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 1,009,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.