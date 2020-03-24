Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Office Depot worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Office Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Office Depot by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Office Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 374,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Office Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $841.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

