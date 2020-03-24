OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of OGE Energy worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:OGE traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. 100,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

