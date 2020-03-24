OKB (OKB) Price Hits $4.39 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $263.55 million and $239.61 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00065352 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.04167736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011017 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

