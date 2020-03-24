OKCash Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. OKCash has a market cap of $1.62 million and $6,081.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031914 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,583.15 or 1.00482396 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00070034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DFSCoin (DFS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,066,886 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

