Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 84.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 450,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 334.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Olin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 536,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

