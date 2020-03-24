OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $0.52

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00007875 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, GOPAX, BX Thailand and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $73.47 million and $149.36 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Liqui, Coinone, Radar Relay, Independent Reserve, Iquant, OTCBTC, B2BX, BitBay, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Binance, Zebpay, CoinBene, Gate.io, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Neraex, Exmo, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, IDAX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Tidex, Bit-Z, FCoin, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Huobi, Hotbit, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinnest, Tokenomy, ABCC, Kucoin, Koinex, AirSwap, Cryptopia, IDCM, Ovis, Kyber Network, BX Thailand, BitForex, OKEx, TOPBTC, DragonEX, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Livecoin, COSS, BitMart, Crex24, Poloniex, IDEX, TDAX, Bittrex, BigONE, Braziliex, Mercatox, GOPAX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

