ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

ONEOK stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 8,128,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,937. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

