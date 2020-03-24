OneRoot Network (RNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.39 or 0.03987650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00065313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037720 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011220 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003576 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

RNT is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.