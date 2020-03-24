OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 211 ($2.78) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 470 ($6.18). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 399 ($5.25).

LON OSB opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.43 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.01.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

