Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $247.64 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $247.64 million and $89.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Indodax, Hotbit and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,913,241 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Koinex, OKEx, Hotbit, Bibox, BitMart, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

