Opacity (OPQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,384.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $714,197.67 and $1,384.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

