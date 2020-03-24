Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $405,496.65 and $705.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.96 or 0.02639662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

