Oppenheimer Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

NYSE NEWR traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 34,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,026. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $9,857,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

