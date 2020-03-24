Oppenheimer Downgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Market Perform

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

MIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $295.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 295,476 shares of company stock worth $4,951,944.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,925,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

