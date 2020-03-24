Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Opus Bank worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 861.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 544,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487,787 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 406,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 177,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub cut shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $498.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

